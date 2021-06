Tokyo Olympics: Organisers says, 'Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at Tokyo Olympic'| Oneindia News

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at Tokyo Olympic events, organisers said Monday, warning competition could move behind closed doors if infections surge.

Senior medical experts, including top advisors to the government, have said that holding the Games behind closed doors would be ideal from a health perspective.

#TokyoOlympics #TokyoGames #IOC