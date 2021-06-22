Who Will Win Manhattan DA Primary?

Eight people are vying to become the Democratic candidate for Manhattan district attorney.
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Eight people are vying to become the Democratic candidate for Manhattan district attorney.
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
The race for Manhattan district attorney has been a close one, but right now Bragg leads with 34% of the votes. CBS2's John Dias..
[NFA] Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who was best suited to lead their city through its recovery. This report is..