Coronavirus in numbers: 14,876 new cases recorded

As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 14,876 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.It added that a further 11 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 128,100.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.