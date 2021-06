Football fans celebrate England win in Leicester Square

Fans gathered in London's Leicester Square to celebrate England's 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16 of the European Championships.

It was England's first win over Germany in the knock stages of a major tournament since the World Cup Final in 1966.

Report by Odonovanc.

