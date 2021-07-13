Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Dow Movers: BA, KO

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views
Dow Movers: BA, KO
Dow Movers: BA, KO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 0.4% gain.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 0.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.3%.

Boeing is showing a gain of 7.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.0%, and Apple, trading up 1.1% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: DOW, WBA

Dow Movers: DOW, WBA

Market News Video

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial..

More coverage

Dow Movers: WBA, MSFT

Dow Movers: WBA, MSFT

Market News Video

In early trading on Friday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..