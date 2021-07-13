Dow Movers: BA, KO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.
Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 0.4% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.3%.
Boeing is showing a gain of 7.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.0%, and Apple, trading up 1.1% on the day.
