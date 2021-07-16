Covid third wave by August-end, PM Modi asks states to be proactive | Oneindia News
Covid third wave by August-end, PM Modi asks states to be proactive | Oneindia News

During a meeting with Chief Ministers of states where Covid appears to be on a resurgence, PM Modi asked them to take proactive steps to prevent a third wave, which the ICMR says could strike by August-end.

#Modi #ThirdWave #Covid