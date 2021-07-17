Defending Olympic title ‘not a distraction’ for Adam Peaty

Adam Peaty insists the prospect of becoming the first Team GB swimmer to defend an Olympic title is “not a distraction”.The 26-year-old took gold in the 100m breaststroke in Rio, and broke his own world record en route to another at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, in 2019.The Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion has set the 15 fastest 100m breaststroke times in history, his quickest of 56.88 being a second faster than Holland's Arno Kamminga, who set 57.9 at the Dutch National trials in May.