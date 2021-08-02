Tokyo 2020 round-up: Silver success for Team GB after eventing gold

Great Britain’s eventing team won gold after producing a dominant display in the showjumping finale at Tokyo Equestrian Park on day 10 of the Olympics.The trio of Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen led by 17.9 penalties following their outstanding cross-country rounds on Sunday.Attention then turned to the individual competition where McEwen won the silver medal, while Emily Campbell weighed in with a silver in the women’s +87kg weightlifting.