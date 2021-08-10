U.S. says it's up to Afghans to defend country

The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital, along with border towns and trade routes.

Taliban insurgents kept up a deadly march across Afghanistan, capturing their sixth provincial capital on Monday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. pushed back against suggestions that it is leaving the country defenceless.

Washington will formally wrap up its military mission there on August 31st.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Monday said he was concerned about the situation.

But he added that Kabul has the resources to fight.

"They have an air force.

The Taliban doesn't.

They have modern weaponry and organizational skills.

The Taliban doesn't.

They have superior numbers to the Taliban.

And so, again, they have the advantage - advantages." The Taliban ran most of the country under strict Islamic law until U.S.-led forces took them out in 2001.

Now, with foreign forces leaving the insurgents are back and advancing at a rate that has surprised some U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Washington agreed to withdraw in a deal negotiated last year under then-president Donald Trump.

When asked what the U.S. military could do if Afghan forces were not putting up a fight, the Pentagon spokesman said "not much".

"But this is their country.

These are - these are their military forces.

These are their provincial capitals, their people to defend.

And it's really going to come down to the leadership that they're willing to exude here." Meanwhile, the U.S. envoy for Afghanistan will be meeting for talks with the insurgents and other members of the international community in Qatar this week.

The State Department said he will press for a political solution to the conflict.