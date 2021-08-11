Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Gives First Public Address Since Gov. Cuomo's Resignation

The woman set to make history when she becomes New York's 57th governor addressed the state Wednesday.
Lt.
Gov.
Kathy Hochul says she's more prepared than anyone could be for the role; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will replace Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he steps down, making her the state’s first female chief executive.