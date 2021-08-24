Kathy Hochul Becomes First Woman To Be Sworn in as Governor of NY

Kathy Hochul Becomes First Woman, To Be Sworn in as Governor of NY.

Kathy Hochul Becomes First Woman, To Be Sworn in as Governor of NY.

The former lieutenant governor became Governor Kathy Hochul at midnight Aug.

24.

She was sworn in at the State Capitol in Albany by NY chief judge Janet DiFiore.

Hochul stated that she felt “the weight of responsibility” upon her.

I’ll tell New Yorkers I’m up to the task.

And I’m really proud to be able to serve as their governor and I won’t let them down, Gov.

Kathy Hochul, (NY-D), via AP.

Hochul takes the reigns from disgraced former Gov.

Andrew Cuomo.

An investigation conducted by the NY Attorney General's office found that Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women on his staff.

In her remarks, Hochul sought to distance herself from the former governor.

I have a different approach to governing.

, Gov.

Kathy Hochul, (NY-D), via AP.

I get the job done because I don’t have time for distractions, particularly coming into this position, Gov.

Kathy Hochul, (NY-D), via AP.

Cuomo continues to maintain that the circumstances leading up to his resignation were political.

There was a political and media stampede, Andrew Cuomo, Former NY Governor, via AP.

I tried my best to deliver for you, Andrew Cuomo, Former NY Governor, via AP.

Despite the controversy, State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs expressed his support for the new governor.

She’s very experienced and I think she’ll be a refreshing and exciting new governor, Jay Jacobs, NY State Democratic Party Chair, via AP