Taliban will not talk until Asharaf Ghani is President, says Imran Khan | Oneindia News

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has said that the Taliban would not talk to the Afghanistan government until Asharaf Ghani remains the country’s president.

Afghan government has been criticising Islamabad for raising instability in the region as Kabul believes that Pakistan assists the Taliban in escalating violence in Afghanistan.

