Sir Keir Starmer: 'We can’t turn our back on Afghanistan'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to respond urgently to an appeal by Afghan president Ashraf Ghani for international assistance to end the conflict in his country.

The opposition leader said meetings with Nato and the United Nations Security Council should be convened, adding: “We do have an obligation here to step and lead … we can’t turn our back on Afghanistan”.

Report by Buseld.

