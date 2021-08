Labour call for Foreign Secretary to resign

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy calls for her opposite number Dominic Raab to resign, saying it's clear his position is "untenable".

She highlights his lack of action as the Taliban advanced across Afghanistan, arguing he doesn't have the confidence of the House of Commons, and that the UK doesn't currently have a"functioning" Foreign Secretary.

Report by Edwardst.

