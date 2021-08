Ministers battle over Raab phone call

Labour minister Conor McGinn calls on foreign secretary Dominic Raab to resign after he failed to make a key phone call regarding the evacuation of interpreters from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover, while Conservative minister James Heappey says he retains "full confidence" in him.

Report by Taylorjo.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn