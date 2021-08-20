PM on Afghanistan: Govt working 'as hard as we can'

PM on Afghanistan: Govt working 'as hard as we can' Short Caption: Prime minister Boris Johnson says that his whole government is working "as hard as we can" to extract people from Afghanistan after his foreign secretary Dominic Raab came under fire for failing to make a key phone call on behalf of stranded interpreters as Kabul fell to the Taliban.

He also says that around 2,000 people have been brought to the UK from the country in the last two days and that he will work with the Taliban "if necessary" to find a "solution" for Afghanistan.

Report by Taylorjo.

