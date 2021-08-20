Judge won’t dismiss suit on Florida school mask mandate ban

A Florida judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the order by Gov.
Ron DeSantis that parents should decide if their children wear masks at school to combat the coronavirus.
Florida’s governor has a growing rebellion on his hands. More school districts are deciding not to follow the provisions of his..
After Broward County officials voted to impose a mask mandate, Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to revoke their pay.