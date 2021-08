Latest Afghanistan evacuation flight lands in UK

The latest RAF flight carrying evacuees from Afghanistan to the UK has landed at the Brize Norton airbase in Oxfordshire.

The Ministry of Defence said around 250 people were on board, meaning more than 11,500 people have now been airlifted out of Kabul since the evacuation mission Operation Pitting began on August 13th.

Report by Buseld.

