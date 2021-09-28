Rep. Ilhan Omar: We didn't envision having Republicans in our party
Rep.

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) talks to CNN’s Don Lemon about Democratic support for President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Omar earlier called out Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, saying it was “saddening” to see them using GOP talking points.