Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg to Perform at Super Bowl 22 Halftime Show | Billboard News

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will be a star-studded affair when it happens on Feb.
13, 2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J.
Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform at the event in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
"I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show," Dr. Dre wrote on Instagram sharing the..