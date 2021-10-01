Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg to Perform at Super Bowl 22 Halftime Show | Billboard News

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will be a star-studded affair when it happens on Feb.

13, 2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J.

Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform at the event in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.