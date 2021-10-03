Fans cheer Brady's arrival in New England

Tom Brady's already hearing cheering fans as he and the Buccaneers arrive in Providence, the night before Sunday's highly anticipated matchup against the Patriots.
Tom Brady's already hearing cheering fans as he and the Buccaneers arrive in Providence, the night before Sunday's highly anticipated matchup against the Patriots.
The main entrance outside Gillette Stadium is being transformed into a set ahead of Sunday's most anticipated regular season game...
Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Week 4's biggest matchups, including the highly anticipated Tampa Bay Buccaneers - New..