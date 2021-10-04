Covid-19 update: India reports 20,799 new cases and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added fresh Covid cases 20,799 cases and 180 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
#Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added fresh Covid cases 20,799 cases and 180 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
#Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
Sunday 5 p.m. COVID-19 update
India recorded 26,727 fresh Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile the total number of coronavirus cases rose to..