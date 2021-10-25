Monday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: MLI, HPK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Mueller Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Gary S.
Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of MLI, at a cost of $47.71 each, for a total investment of $543,846.
Gladstein was up about 6.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MLI trading as high as $50.88 in trading on Monday.
Mueller Industries is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday.
And on Wednesday, President Michael L.
Hollis bought $454,540 worth of HighPeak Energy, buying 45,454 shares at a cost of $10.00 each.
This purchase marks the first one filed by Hollis in the past year.
HighPeak Energy is trading up about 14.8% on the day Monday.
So far Hollis is in the green, up about 28.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.80.
