'Climate train' takes delegates and activists to Cop26

A 'climate train' is taking passengers from Amsterdam to Glasgow, via London in time for Cop26.

Delegates from the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Germany, youth activists and members of the European Parliament arrived at St Pancras International station before taking a train from Euston to Glasgow shortly after.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn