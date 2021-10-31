TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee & Tripura MLA Ashish Das join TMC | Abhishek Banerjee | Oneindia News

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee and Tripura BJP MLA Ashis Das joined the Trinamool Congress in Tripura today; Today, the president of the COP26 climate summit called on countries to work together to avert the most devastating impacts of global warming; Ex-state Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar slammed the party for apparently forgetting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary; Today, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was discharged from AIIMS. #BJP #TMC #AshishDas #RajbBanerjee