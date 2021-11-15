Covid-19 update: India reports 10,229 new cases and 125 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 10,229 fresh Covid cases and 125 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
India reported 11,271 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This is the lowest single day caseload reported in 17 months according to the..
India reported 13,091 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a slight rise from yesterday. Meanwhile 340 fatalities have been..