HS2 changes "a great train robbery", says Labour

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced in the Commons this afternoon that the eastern leg of HS2 - from Birmingham to Leeds - will not be built.

In response, Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon accused the government of breaking promises, calling the changes "a great train robbery".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn