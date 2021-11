Scientists ‘deeply concerned’ over new Covid variant

Several African countries have been put onto the UK's Covid red travel list after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said.

“Our scientists are deeply concerned about this variant, I’m concerned of course, and that’s one of the reasons we’ve taken this action today,” he said.

Report by Buseld.

