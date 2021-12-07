India's Omicron tally rises to 23; 2 more cases confirmed in Mumbai | Omicron alert | Oneindia News
India's Omicron tally rises to 23; 2 more cases confirmed in Mumbai | Omicron alert | Oneindia News

Two cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant were reported in Mumbai on Monday, taking India’s total tally of the new coronavirus variant to 23.

