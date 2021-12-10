CDS General Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat laid to rest| The Timeline | Oneindia News

Today nation mourns the loss of one of its bravest sons, Chief of Defense staff Bipin Rawat.

Every eye in the nation today sheds a tear, as they bid goodbye to General Rawat.

