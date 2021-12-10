CDS General Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat laid to rest| The Timeline | Oneindia News

Today nation mourns the loss of one of its bravest sons, Chief of Defense staff Bipin Rawat.
Every eye in the nation today sheds a tear, as they bid goodbye to General Rawat.
#CDSRawatLastRites #BipinRawatlaidtorest #FinalSaluteBipinRawat
Today nation mourns the loss of one of its bravest sons, Chief of Defense staff Bipin Rawat.
Every eye in the nation today sheds a tear, as they bid goodbye to General Rawat.
#CDSRawatLastRites #BipinRawatlaidtorest #FinalSaluteBipinRawat
The mortal remains of CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be cremated today in New Delhi. According to the army, the CDS’..
The final moments of the ill-fated chopper carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife as well as his staff was caught on camera..
The wife of Chief of Defense staff Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, was onboard with him on the helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu...