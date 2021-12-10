CDS Bipin Rawat & wife Madulika Rawat to be cremated today in New Delhi | Oneindia News

The mortal remains of CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be cremated today in New Delhi.

According to the army, the CDS’ funeral will happen with full military honor.

#CDSBipinRawat #CDSLastRite #MadhulikaRawat