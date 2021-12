ICMR prepare test kit that can detect Omicron variant of Covid virus in 2 hours |Oneindia News

As the cases of the Omicron Variant of the SARS-COV2 virus have reached 36 in India, a team of ICMR’s or the Indian Council of Medical Research, Regional Medical Research Centre in Assam has developed a testing kit that can detect the variant of the Covid variant within two hours.

#Omicron #ICMRTestkit #SARS-COV2