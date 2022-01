Health Secretary: We are in a race between virus and vaccine

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the UK is "in a new race" between the virus and the Covid vaccine as he sets out ambitious plans for as many over-18s as possible to "get boosted" before the end of the year.

Report by Blairm.

