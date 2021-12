Delhi reported 4 new cases of Omicron variant says Health Minister Satyendra Jain |Oneindia News

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Tuesday said that four new cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV2 virus were reported taking the total number of the cases of variant to 6 in the national capital.

