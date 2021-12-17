More Than 100 Marines Are Discharged for Refusing COVID Vaccine

A Pentagon spokesperson announced on Dec.

16 that 103 Marines had been discharged... ... for failing to comply with the U.S. Armed Forces COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In addition, the Army will likely begin discharge proceedings for up to 2,700 soldiers.

And the Air Force has already discharged 27 airmen.

Officials revealed that 95 percent of those serving as Marines have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

An estimated 1.5 percent of the U.S. Armed Forces has refused to be vaccinated.

We obviously hope that they will [get the vaccine], John Kirby, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson, via NBC News.

But if they don’t, it is a lawful order and it has to be obeyed because it is a valid medical requirement, John Kirby, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson, via NBC News.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth reiterated that those soldiers who have not been vaccinated are at risk of legal proceedings against them.

Vaccinating our soldiers against COVID-19 is first and foremost about Army readiness, Christine Wormuth, Army Secretary, via NBC News.

To those who continue to refuse the vaccine and are not pending a final decision on a medical or administrative exemption, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine, Christine Wormuth, Army Secretary, via NBC News.

If not, we will begin involuntary separation proceedings, Christine Wormuth, Army Secretary, via NBC News