Professor warns of likely Covid infections for unvaccinated

Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, chair of the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence and Communications at Cambridge University says unvaccinated people are "very likely" to get Covid this winter.

The SAGE member also says the speed of Omicron infections leading to hospitalisation in London "may be slowing down".

Report by Blairm.

