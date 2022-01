Bereaved families react to Downing Street party allegations

People who lost loved ones to Covid during the height of the pandemic have reacted to reports that Boris Johnson attended a party in his Downing Street garden, while families were forced to stay apart.

"He shouldn't be prime minister," one said, while another added: "They were laughing at us, while we were breaking." Report by Buseld.

