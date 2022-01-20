FIRST DATE Movie

FIRST DATE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Put on your best garms and buckle up for a First Date to remember.

This rip-roaring date night caper takes an unexpectedly wild and weird wrong turn, when a teenager tries to impress the girl of his dreams but ends up attracting more than his fair share of unwanted attention.

This Tarantino-esque, crime comedy adventure made the Official Sundance 2021 selection and is now set to arrive on UK digital 17 January from 101 Films. Shy high schooler Mike (Tyson Brown) finally summons the courage to ask out his badass neighbour Kelsey (Shelby Duclos) only to realise he’s missing a key element for a successful date – a car.

Panicked and low on cash, he’s conned into buying a beat up ‘65 Chrysler.

Mike's plan to win over Kelsey soon turns into a surreal misadventure when they are they find themselves at the mercy of two cops, a criminal gang, and a vengeful cat lady.

A night fuelled by desire, bullets, and burning rubber makes any other first date seem like a walk in the park.