Pfizer Opens Study Of Omicron-Specific COVID-19 Vaccine

The drugmaker and partner BioNTech will begin clinical trials on a new vaccine developed to protect against the more contagious variant.
The drugmaker and partner BioNTech will begin clinical trials on a new vaccine developed to protect against the more contagious variant.
Watch VideoPfizer has begun a study comparing its original COVID-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the hugely..
The data showed that Moderna vaccine recipients had fewer breakthrough infections and hospitalizations than did Pfizer recipients...