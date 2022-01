Boris Johnson 'welcomes' police investigation into parties

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells the House of Commons he "welcomes" a police investigation into alleged lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street, saying it will provide the public with the "clarity" it needs and help "draw a line" under the issue.

Report by Edwardst.

