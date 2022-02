Interviews with Truckers & Convoy Supporters in the Streets of Ottawa | February 2nd 2022

A Compilation of Interviews with Truckers & Convoy Supporters in the Streets of Ottawa up to February 2nd 2022.

Canadians are speaking out against the mandates and fighting for freedom in Ottawa.

Several men are brought to tears over the support and handwritten letters from children.

Tow truck companies are refusing to take calls for removing the camping convoy.

Protests and the Trucker Convoy uniting Canadians continue across the nation.