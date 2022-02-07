National Archives Recovers White House Records From Trump's Mar-a-Lago

'The Washington Post' reports the National Archives and Records Administration recovered several boxes from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last month.

The boxes reportedly contained documents and items meant to be preserved by the archival agency.

Trump advisers deny the former president had removed the boxes from the White House with nefarious intent.

The boxes reportedly contain correspondence between Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un, as well as a letter that former President Barack Obama had written him upon leaving office.

The Presidential Records Act requires administrations to preserve and record the correspondence of the commander in chief.

The only way that a president can really be held accountable long term is to preserve a record about who said what, who did what, what policies were encouraged or adopted, and that is such an important part of the long-term scope of accountability — beyond just elections and campaigns, Linsday Chervinsky, presidential historian, via 'The Washington Post'.

... and that is such an important part of the long-term scope of accountability — beyond just elections and campaigns.

, Linsday Chervinsky, presidential historian, via 'The Washington Post'.

Experts say they aren't surprised with the polarizing former president's actions, noting the “unconventional nature of how this White House operated.”.

That they didn’t follow rules is not a shock, Linsday Chervinsky, presidential historian, via 'The Washington Post'.

Legal experts say there is potential for Trump to be penalized via federal records laws, but such actions are considered unlikely