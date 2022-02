Labour: PM should apologise for Starmer comment

Shadow Mental Health Minister Rosena Allin-Khan says she was “very disturbed” by an angry protest against Sir Keir Starmer outside Parliament and has called on Boris Johnson to "apologise unreservedly" to the House of Commons for his comments about the Labour leader's time as Director of Public Prosecutions.

Report by Guzzardib.

