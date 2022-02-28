FIFA and UEFA Ban Russia From International Competition Following Invasion of Ukraine

On February 28, world soccer's global governing body suspended Russia from all competitions.

'The New York Times' reports that the decision bars Russia from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The suspension reportedly also applies to Russian club teams who have now also been barred from international competition.

According to the 'NYT,' pressure to outright ban Russia came from officials in Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Federations representing England, France and the United States also reportedly announced they would refuse to play against Russia.

According to FIFA, Russia's suspension would be in place "until further notice.".

Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine, FIFA statement, via 'The New York Times'.

In addition to barring Russia from competition, the UEFA also ended a reported $50 million sponsorship agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

FIFA and UEFA's decision came hours after the International Olympic Committee called for Russian athletes and teams to be barred from all international competition.

The 'NYT' reports that Olympic officials accused Russia of breaking a commitment, known as the Olympic Truce, with the invasion of Ukraine.