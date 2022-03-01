Ukraine President Zelensky: "I'm Not Iconic, I Think Ukraine is Iconic"

CNN reports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly plead with US President Joe Biden from a bunker in Kyiv, .

Asking him to send a strong message against Russian aggression during his State of the Union address on March 1.

Zelensky says Russia's current aggressive military advances in Ukraine make it hard to see progress in talks between the two nations.

You have to speak first of all.

Everybody has to stop fighting and to go [back] to that point from where it began five, six days ago.

I think there are principal things you can do … If you do this, and that side does this, it means they are ready for peace.

If they (are not) ready, it means you’re just wasting time.

As Zelensky continues to stand alongside the citizens of Ukraine, relaying to them frequently as Kyiv weathers a storm of Russian attacks.

He has drawn praise from many in the global community.

When Zelensky said, "we are fighting for our life," during an emotional speech to the European Parliament early March 1.

Members gave the Ukrainian President a standing ovation.

When asked about his rise as a famous wartime leader, Zelenksy said: .

I’m not iconic, I think Ukraine is iconic.

I’m not iconic, I think Ukraine is iconic.

