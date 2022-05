UK to send war crime experts to investigate Russia

The UK will send a team of war crime investigators to collect evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced.

Following a meeting with the president of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Ms Truss said: "We want to see justice done for the people of Ukraine, we've seen appalling war crimes committed." Report by Buseld.

