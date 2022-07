Dominic Raab’s bizarre wink at Angela Rayner at PMQs

Dominic Raab appeared to wink across the despatch box at Angela Rayner in the Commons on Wednesday, just before he criticised the Labour MP of being “a champagne socialist”.

The deputy prime minister and deputy leader of the opposition took the places of Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer at this week’s PMQs as the prime minister attended the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn