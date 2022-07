Covid-19 Update: India reports 13,086 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours | OneIndia News *News

In a slight relief to many, India recorded a major dip in Covid-19 cases after reporting more than 16,000 cases for the past few days.

13,086 fresh covid cases were added to the total tally of Covid-19 infections in the country on Tuesday.

19 covid related casualties were recorded on Monday.

This was a major dip from 16,135 infections logged on Monday.

#CovidUpdate #Covid19Cases #Live