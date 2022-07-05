Poll Shows Most Americans Disapprove of Direction of United States

CNN reports Americans aren't happy with the current state of affairs in the United States.

A survey conducted by AP-NORC, published June 29, shows that 85% of Americans believe the country is going in the wrong direction.

The general sentiment of the country has grown more and more pessimistic.

A poll released in May showed that 78% of Americans had an unfavorable outlook on the nation's future.

As of now, 92% of Republicans and 78% of Democrats aren't satisfied with the work of the Biden administration.

Which marks the highest number of disgruntled Democrats since President Joe Biden took office last year.

Regarding the state of the nation's economy, merely 20% view it favorably.

Among Republicans, 90% view the state of the economy as poor.

67% of Democrats also believe the current economic outlook in the United States isn't great.

Since the country's Supreme Court ruling stripped federal abortion rights, discontent among Democrats has risen sharply.

In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, 62% of Democrats said they were concerned about the state of American democracy.

Which was up from 49% the week before the ruling