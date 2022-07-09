Protesters storm residence of Sri Lanka president

Sri Lankan protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign forced their way into his official residence and nearby office on Saturday, local media reported.
Sri Lankan protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign forced their way into his official residence and nearby office on Saturday, local media reported.
Soldiers and police were unable to hold back the crowd of chanting protesters demanding the Presidents resignation. * Israel issues..
Protesters storm the presidential palace in Sri Lanka's capital, forcing President